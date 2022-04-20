Report

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-20T07:36:21+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147600 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148000 and 147000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147650 and 147550 IQD to 100 USD.

