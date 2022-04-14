Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-14T07:50:04+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad on Thursday, but no change in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147775 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147900 and 147700 IQD to 100 USD.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2022-03-05 08:25:07
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-09-02 08:04:49
Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-16 08:23:07
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad

U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Date: 2021-01-12 07:26:11
U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-26 18:14:09
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-07-06 16:00:00
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Drop of dollar's exchange rates in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region 

Date: 2021-10-12 08:16:27
Drop of dollar's exchange rates in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region 

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-29 08:52:21
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq