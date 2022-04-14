Report
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-04-14T07:50:04+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad on Thursday, but no change in Erbil.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147775 IQD to 100.
Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148250 and 147250 IQD, respectively.
In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147900 and 147700 IQD to 100 USD.
