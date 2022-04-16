Report

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-16T08:09:23+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a slight decline in the markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,750 IQD to 100, 25 IQD below Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.

Exchange transactions are halted in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on Sundays.

