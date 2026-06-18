USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed lower on Thursday in Iraq, slipping below 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars at the end of the trading week.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 154,900 dinars per 100 dollars on Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, down from 155,100 dinars earlier in the day.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,500 dinars and bought it at 154,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar sold for 154,650 dinars per 100 dollars and was bought at 154,600 dinars.