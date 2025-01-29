USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Haritheya central stock exchanges registered a rate of 149,900 IQD per $100, down from 150,350 IQD the previous day.

Local exchange offices in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 151,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 149,900 IQD.