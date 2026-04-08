USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday's trading sharply lower in Iraq, dropping to 142,450 dinars per 100 dollars on Baghdad's main exchanges, down from 153,000 dinars recorded at the morning open.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded at 142,450 dinars per 100 dollars on Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges by close of trading. In the capital's exchange shops, selling prices stood at 153,000 dinars and buying prices at 142,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also fell, with selling prices at 152,750 dinars and buying prices at 152,650 dinars per 100 dollars.