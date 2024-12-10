USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar recorded a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 150,800 IQD per $100, down from 151,000 IQD recorded on Monday.

The selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad reached 151,750 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 149,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,500 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 150,400 IQD.