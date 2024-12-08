USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar experienced a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil, as the stock exchange market closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered 151,100 IQD per $100, down from 151,500 IQD earlier in the morning.

In local currency exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price was 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,750 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 150,650 IQD.