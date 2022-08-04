Report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-04T08:44:06+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148650 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149250 and 148250 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148750 and 148650 IQD to 100 USD.

