USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148,250 IQD to 100. 75 IQD above Sunday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148,400 and 148,300 IQD to 100 USD.