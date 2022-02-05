Report
USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly rose on Saturday in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,850 IQD to 100, 100 IQD above Thursday's closure.
Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,250 and 147,250 IQD, respectively.
