USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar recorded an upward trend against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as the stock exchange closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 150,500 IQD per $100, compared to 150,300 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 151,500 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 149,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 150,250 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 150,150 IQD.