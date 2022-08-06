Report

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-06T09:18:42+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly declined in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,600 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Thursday. 

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149,000 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, exchange transactions are halted on weekends.

