USD/IQD exchange rate edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-15T08:29:53+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbs in the daily transactions in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148300 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying exchange deals of the USD against IQD settled at a rate of 148400 and 148300 to 100, respectively.

