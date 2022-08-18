Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rate dropped in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-18T07:54:49+0000
USD/IQD exchange rate dropped in Baghdad, steadies in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) slightly dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad, and remained the same in Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148050 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, USD selling and buying exchange rates against IQD settled at 148000 and 147000 to 100, respectively.

related

U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals

Date: 2022-04-08 08:36:32
U.S. dollar rises, but off near two-year peak amid hawkish Fed signals

Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

Date: 2021-07-02 06:09:26
Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-28 16:02:52
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Date: 2021-10-21 07:40:33
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2021-12-12 15:00:31
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-06-12 15:28:49
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad 

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2021-11-09 08:33:03
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad 

Date: 2022-01-08 07:52:46
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad 