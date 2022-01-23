Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Sunday
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-01-23T15:05:29+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) maintained the morning rates at the closure of the market on Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 147,950 IQD to 100; equal to the opening rate today.
Our correspondent added that today's buying and selling rates in the local markets of the Iraqi capital settled at 147,500 and 148,500 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.
related
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets
Date: 2021-10-13 15:36:52
Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets
Date: 2021-07-10 16:10:08
Dollar closes higher in Baghdad's markets
Date: 2021-08-11 16:37:44
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets
Date: 2021-11-01 14:56:25
USD/IQD exchange stabilizes in the Iraqi markets
Date: 2021-12-18 09:03:26
USD closes higher in Baghdad
Date: 2021-11-21 15:26:16
Slight rise in the U.S. dollar exchange rate in Baghdad and Erbil
Date: 2021-01-20 08:31:05
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq
Date: 2022-01-15 09:12:08
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.