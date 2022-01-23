USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-23T15:05:29+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) maintained the morning rates at the closure of the market on Sunday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 147,950 IQD to 100; equal to the opening rate today. Our correspondent added that today's buying and selling rates in the local markets of the Iraqi capital settled at 147,500 and 148,500 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.

