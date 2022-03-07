Report
USD/IQD closes higher on Monday
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-03-07T15:18:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's (USD) rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed higher in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today evening.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Harithiya and al-Kifah Central Exchanges traded the USD at 147450 IQD for each 100.
In the local markets of Baghdad, the buying and selling rates settled at 148000 and 147000 IQD for each 100 USD, respectively.
