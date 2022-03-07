USD/IQD closes higher on Monday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-07T15:18:35+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's (USD) rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed higher in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today evening. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Harithiya and al-Kifah Central Exchanges traded the USD at 147450 IQD for each 100. In the local markets of Baghdad, the buying and selling rates settled at 148000 and 147000 IQD for each 100 USD, respectively.

related

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-08-14 16:16:39

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-12-16 08:57:46

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-19 08:12:45

Dollar exchange in Iraq

Date: 2021-11-06 08:31:15

U.S. dollar reaches six-week high on weaker other currencies

Date: 2021-02-02 06:06:55

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-03-03 07:35:15

USD/ Dinar exchange drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-13 08:18:13

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-13 09:12:06