USAID grants additional $3 million to Iraq

Shafaq News / USAID Iraq is announced an additional $3 million in "urgent COVID-19 assistance for Iraq."

In a statement it published on Facebook, the agency said, "USAID contribution will help Iraq better detect and diagnose COVID-19 infections, reduce COVID-19 cases and deaths, and broadly increase access to vaccines for Iraqis nationwide."

The statement added that up to 800 new COVID-19 vaccination locations will be added, including in challenging humanitarian areas, such as in camps housing refugees and internally displaced persons.