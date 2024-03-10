US oil imports from Iraq decrease by 534,000 bpd

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Sunday that Iraq’s oil exports to the United States decreased during the past week.

According to the EIA's weekly petroleum status report, US crude oil imports from eight major exporters averaged 5.783 million barrels per day (bpd), up 534,000 bpd from the previous week.

Iraq's oil exports to the US averaged 176,000 bpd last week, up from 226,000 b/d the previous week.

Canada remained the top source of US crude oil imports last week, with an average of 3.623 million bpd, followed by Mexico (640,000 bpd) and Saudi Arabia (366,000 bpd).

Other major suppliers included Colombia (351,000 bpd), Nigeria (222,000 bpd), Ecuador (218,000 b/d), and Brazil (178,000 bpd).

The EIA, however, did not report any crude oil imports from Libya or Russia last week.