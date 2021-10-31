Report

US imports of Iraqi crudes dropped last week, EIA said

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-31T05:50:06+0000
Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US dropped to 4.901 barrels per day (bpd) during the past week.

According to a report released by the EIA, "The United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 155,000 bpd.

"The majority of US oil imports this week came from Canada at a rate of 3.472 million bpd, followed by Mexico 631 thousand bpd, Saudi Arabia 336 thousand bpd, and Brazil 286 thousands bpd."

The EIA’s report also stated, "the amount of imports of crude oil from the Ecuador amounted to 222 thousand barrels per day, followed by Russia at a rate of 205 thousand barrels per day, and Columbia at 141 thousand barrels per day."

