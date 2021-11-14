Report

US imports of Iraqi crudes declined last week, EIA said

Date: 2021-11-14T06:42:59+0000
Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday that Iraqi crude oil exports to the US dropped to 51 thousand barrels per day (bpd) during the past week.

According to a report released by the EIA, "The United States imported crude oil from Iraq at a rate of 51 thousand bpd, down from 187 thousand bpd only a week earlier."

Canada (3.441 million bpd) was the top boost to the U.S. oil imports, followed by KSA and Mexico with 598 and 365 thousand bpd, respectively. Brasil came fourth with 142 thousand bpd. Columbia and Ecuador exported 121 and 117 thousand bpd to the world's top oil importer, respectively; Russia (95 thousand bpd) and Nigeria (64 thousand bpd) trumped Iraq's 51 thousand bpd.

