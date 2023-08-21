US dollar slides against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar rate declined against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from the Shafaq News agency, the central stock exchanges of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad reported a decrease in the exchange rate this morning. The rate stood at 153,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, compared to yesterday's 154,000 Iraqi dinars.

In the local exchange shops within Baghdad's markets, selling prices settled at 154,000 dinars, while the purchase price was set at 152,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the stock market reported a selling price of 153,600 dinars, with the purchase price slightly lower at 153,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.