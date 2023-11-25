US dollar retreats against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar value edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

With the close of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the exchange rate was 157,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, a drop from the morning rate of 158,650 dinars.

In local markets in Baghdad, exchange shop selling prices also decreased, with the selling price reaching 158,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 156,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded a selling price of 157,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, with a purchase price of 157,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.