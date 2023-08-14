US dollar exchange rates rise against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US exchange rates increased against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a report from the Shafaq News agency, the central stock exchanges in Baghdad, Al-Kifah, and Al-Harithiya, reported a morning exchange rate of 152,950 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars. This marks an uptick compared to yesterday's rates of 152,400 dinars for the same amount.

In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shops saw a similar trend, with the selling price of the US dollar reaching 154,000 dinars and the purchase price at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market also experienced an increase in exchange rates. The selling price reached 153,050 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 152,950 dinars.