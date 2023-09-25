US dollar exchange rate decreases in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar fell in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Following the closure of local stock exchanges, the dollar's selling price in Baghdad reached 154,100 dinars for every 100 dollars, down from the morning's rate of 154,400 dinars.

In exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad, the selling price dropped to 155,000 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 153,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price at 154,300 dinars for 100 dollars, and the purchase price at 154,200 dinars for 100 dollars.