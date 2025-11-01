Washington to clear Nexperia’s China plants restart

Shafaq News – Washington

The White House will allow Dutch chipmaker Nexperia’s facilities in China to resume exports, easing pressure on global automotive supply chains, a source told Reuters on Saturday.

Nexperia, based in the Netherlands, manufactures key semiconductors for vehicles and consumer electronics. About 70% of its chips are packaged and tested in China, where exports were halted earlier this year, disrupting supply to automakers including Honda, Nissan, and Stellantis.

According to the source, the US decision follows a trade understanding between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, after Beijing blocked Nexperia’s shipments in response to the Dutch government’s seizure of the company, which is majority-owned by China’s Wingtech Technology.

The Dutch government assumed control of Nexperia in October over "national security" concerns related to technology transfers. China responded by freezing exports from the company’s Guangdong facilities, worsening a global shortage of automotive chips. The report said the US decision will restore those shipments and stabilize production across the Western auto industry.