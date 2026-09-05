Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s oil exports fell 36% in August from levels recorded before the US-Israeli war with Iran, placing Iraq among the Middle Eastern oil producers with the largest declines in shipments, maritime tracking service TankerTrackers reported on Saturday.

The comparison uses January and February export levels as the baseline, before the conflict began. Iran posted the largest decline, with oil exports dropping 100%. Qatar and Saudi Arabia followed, with shipments down 48% each.

Kuwait also registered a 36% decline in oil exports in August, matching Iraq and putting the two countries jointly third among those tracked by TankerTrackers.

The United Arab Emirates recorded the smallest decline, with oil exports down 0.02% from pre-war levels.

Earlier today, TankerTrackers noted that oil and gas tankers carrying about 7 million barrels were preparing to transit the Strait of Hormuz under US military protection, as shipping activity increased in the Gulf of Oman. The service also tracked 17 ship-to-ship oil and gas transfers in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, involving an estimated 24 million barrels.