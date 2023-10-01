US Dollar surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, following the closure of the main stock exchanges.
According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the dollar prices rose after the closure of Baghdad's primary stock exchanges, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya, reaching 155,800 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars. In the morning, the dollar had been priced at 155,700 dinars for 100 dollars.
Our correspondent noted that selling prices at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 156,750 dinars for 100 dollars, while the buying price was 154,750 dinars for 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the dollar also experienced an increase, with the selling price reaching 155,900 dinars for 100 dollars, and the buying price at 155,800 dinars for 100 dollars.