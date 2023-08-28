US Dollar rises against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The value of the US dollar surged against the Iraqi dinar today, Monday, in both the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the dollar's prices climbed as al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad commenced trading, reaching 153,250 dinars per 100 dollars. This is in contrast to yesterday's prices, where the dollar was valued at 152,900 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent also noted that selling prices in local currency exchange shops in Baghdad rose, with the selling price reaching 154,250 dinars, while the buying price was 152,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw an increase, with the selling price reaching 153,750 dinars, and the buying price at 153,650 dinars for every 100 dollars.