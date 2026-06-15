US Dollar edges lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 154,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,200 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 154,600 dinars recorded on Sunday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,750 dinars per 100 dollars and bought it at 153,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling at 153,850 dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 153,800 dinars.