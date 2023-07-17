US Dollar Surges Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates declined against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges reported a morning exchange rate of 148,200 dinars against 100 dollars. This is a notable increase compared to the prices recorded on Sunday, which stood at 247,800 dinars.

In the local markets of Baghdad, the dollar prices at exchange shops also saw a rise, with the selling price reaching 249,250 dinars, while the purchase price was 147,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock market witnessed an increase in dollar prices. The selling price reached 148,600 dinars, while the purchase price was recorded at 148,550 dinars for 100 dollars.