US Dollar Loses Ground Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar declined in its exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar on Thursday, marking a noticeable drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the two central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, in Baghdad, registered a morning exchange rate of 152,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars. This represents a reduction from the previous day's rates, as Wednesday's figures had reached 153,100 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, the exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also witnessed a downward trend in dollar prices. The selling price in these markets reached 153,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was recorded at 151,000 dinars for the same amount.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the local stock market reported decreased rates. The selling price for the US dollar in Erbil reached 152,200 dinars per 100 dollars, with the purchase price at 152,100 dinars for the same quantity.