US Dollar Exchange Rates Rise against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed on Monday at the central stock exchange in Baghdad and in Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 146,600 dinars for every 100 dollars, marking an increase from the previous day's rate of 145,900 dinars.

Exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also saw a rise in buying and selling prices. The selling price reached 147,500 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 145,500.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price also edged higher. The selling price reached 146,700 dinars, while the purchase price was 146,650 dinars for every 100 dollars.

The Iraqi parliament voted earlier today on the federal budget law for 2023, 2024, and 2025, following extensive discussions that lasted for five days.

The budget for the current year amounts to 197 trillion and 828 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately 152.2 billion dollars), with a total deficit of 63 trillion dinars (about 48.3 billion dollars). However, the details of the budgets for 2023 and 2024 have not yet been disclosed.