US Dollar Exchange Rates Decrease against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar declined against the Iraqi dinar on Saturday, with the closure of the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed with an exchange rate of 146,000 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars. This marked a decrease from the morning prices, which stood at 146,500 dinars against 100 dollars.

The report further noted that exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad witnessed a decrease in buying and selling prices. The selling price reached 147,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price stood at 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the exchange rate of the dollar also experienced a decrease. The selling price reached 146,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 145,950 dinars for 100 dollars.