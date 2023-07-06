US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed, reaching 1,500 dinars per dollar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges reported an exchange rate of 148,850 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning. This marks a slight increase compared to the exchange rate of 148,100 dinars recorded on Wednesday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad's markets, the selling price of the dollar reached 150,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 148,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar witnessed a price increase. The selling price reached 148,800 dinars, while the purchase price was 148,750 dinars for every 100 US dollars.