US Dollar Declines Against Iraqi Dinar as Exchanges Close in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the central stock exchanges closed.

According to a Shafaq News Agency report, with the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the exchange rate stands at 148,000 dinars against 100 dollars. This marked a slight decline from the morning rates of 148,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

The report further noted that buying and selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad remained stable. The selling price reached 149,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase price stood at 147,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the US dollar also experienced a modest decrease. The selling price settled at 148,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the purchase price was recorded at 148,950 dinars for 100 dollars.