U.S. oil imports from Iraq decline

Shafaq News/ U.S. oil imports from Iraq fell last week, data released by the the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released this weekend.

The EIA's weekly petroleum status report showed that U.S. crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.444 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, up by 343 thousand bpd from 5.201 million bpd the week before.

Iraq's oil exports to the United States averaged 244 bpd last week, down 8,000 bpd from the previous week's total of 252 bpd.

The EIA said that Canada remains the United States' top oil supplier, with an average of 3.652 million bpd. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, with an average of 525,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with an average of 338,000 bpd.

The The United States imported an average of 230,000 bpd from Brasil, 215,000 bpd from Nigeria, 143,000 bpd from Columbia, and 88,000 bpd from Libya, and 9,000 from Ecuador last week.

The EIA did not report any oil imports from Russia in its weekly report.