U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-22T06:44:37+0000
U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said
Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, despite a slight decrease in its appetite during the same period. 

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.323 million barrels per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, down by 100 thousand bpd compared to last week (5.423 million bpd).

This week's U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 150,000 bpd, 30,000 bpd above last week (120,000 bpd). 

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.057 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Russia with 629,000 and 500,000 bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 363,000 bpd. Nigeria and Ecuador supplied the U.S. with 214,000 and 197,000 bpd, respectively. Columbia averaged 143,000 bpd last week, nearly as twice as Brasil (70,000 bpd).

related

Oil climbs on expected further draw in U.S. crude inventories

Date: 2021-07-13 06:08:08
Oil climbs on expected further draw in U.S. crude inventories

Barclays keeps 2021 oil price outlook, supported by vaccine boost

Date: 2020-11-23 09:50:58
Barclays keeps 2021 oil price outlook, supported by vaccine boost

Oil prices edge lower as COVID-19 lockdown concerns overshadow demand prospects

Date: 2021-01-25 08:14:44
Oil prices edge lower as COVID-19 lockdown concerns overshadow demand prospects

Oil rises for a new record for months

Date: 2020-08-25 21:20:41
Oil rises for a new record for months

The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for April

Date: 2021-05-25 11:00:54
The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for April

Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains

Date: 2021-03-24 06:21:39
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains

Oil prices may jump to $ 60, atomic energy marks recovery on demand

Date: 2020-06-16 16:13:56
Oil prices may jump to $ 60, atomic energy marks recovery on demand

Oil prices jump due to reports of an effective drug to treat people with corona

Date: 2020-02-05 17:16:15
Oil prices jump due to reports of an effective drug to treat people with corona