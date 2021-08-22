U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, despite a slight decrease in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.323 million barrels per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, down by 100 thousand bpd compared to last week (5.423 million bpd).

This week's U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 150,000 bpd, 30,000 bpd above last week (120,000 bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.057 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Russia with 629,000 and 500,000 bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 363,000 bpd. Nigeria and Ecuador supplied the U.S. with 214,000 and 197,000 bpd, respectively. Columbia averaged 143,000 bpd last week, nearly as twice as Brasil (70,000 bpd).