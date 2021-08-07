U.S. downsizes crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 82,000 barrels per day (bpd) last, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Saturday, despite a spurt in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.588 million barrels per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, up by 391 thousand bpd compared to last week (5.197 million bpd).

This week's U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 82,000 bpd, 63,000 bpd below last week (145,000 bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3,228 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Brasil with 634,000 and 627,000 bpd, respectively. Saudi Arabia is fourth with 351,000 bpd. Russia supplied the U.S. with 267,000 bpd.

U.S. oil imports from Nigeria and Columbia amounted to 212,000 and 141,000 bpd, respectively. Iraq (82,000 bpd) and Ecuador (46,000 bpd) were 8th and 9th this week.