U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq drop this week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-31T11:09:21+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's exports of crude oil to the U.S. dropped 335 barrels per day (bpd) over the past week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

The weekly EIA report on the U.S. oil imports said that this week's net imports amounted to 5.197 million bpd, 934 thousand bpd below last week (6.131 million bpd).

Canada was the United States' top supplier with 3.476 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 621 thousand bpd. Russia was third last week with 449 thousand bpd. Saudi Arabia averaged 363 thousand bpd. Imports from Columbia and Ecuador amounted to 168 and 144 thousand bpd, respectively. Imports from Nigeria averaged 55 thousand bpd.

