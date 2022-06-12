U.S. crude imports from Iraq declined last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude imports from Iraq averaged 196 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 5.497 million bpd last week, down by 64 thousand bpd from 5.561 million bpd a week before.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq dropped to 196 thousand bpd.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.603 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 711 and 349 thousand bpd, respectively. Imports from Ecuador amounted to 259 thousand bpd.