Turkiye’s grain exports to Iraq fall 9.5%

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Ankara

Turkiye’s grain exports to Iraq dropped by 9.5% in the first seven months of 2025, according to Ismail Ugural, Chairman of the Mediterranean Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Exporters’ Association.

Ugural said exports from southeastern Turkiye were valued at more than $7B over the period, but shipments to Iraq recorded a notable decline. The fall resulted in revenue losses exceeding $60M, with pasta and flour products seeing the sharpest drop.

He added that Turkiye offset part of the losses through stronger sales to Syria, which reached $55.3M, while exports to Africa maintained robust growth of 28.6%.