Iraq tops Turkiye’s grain export market

Shafaq News/ Iraq was the leading importer of Turkish grains, pulses, oilseeds, and related products during the first five months of 2025, according to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly released on Tuesday.

Ahmet Teriyakioglu, the assembly’s head, said the sector’s exports reached $5.2B despite a slight 0.4% decline in volume compared to the same period last year.

Iraq imported $789.3M worth of these products, maintaining its top position in the sector despite a 13.7% decrease in volume. The US ranked second, with exports climbing 29% to $350.7M.

Chocolate and cocoa-based products were Turkiye’s top exports in this category, valued at $526.1M, followed by sunflower oil at $472.9M.