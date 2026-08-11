Turkish food exports to Iraq reach $16M+ in July

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish Mediterranean exporters shipped $16.8 million million worth of cereals, pulses, oilseeds and related products to Iraq in July, making it their second-largest foreign market after Iran.

The Mediterranean Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Exporters’ Association (AHBIB) recorded $173.5 million in total exports during the month, up 13% from a year earlier. Pulses led exports at $36.3 million, accounting for 22% of the total, followed by vegetable oils at $35.8 million and pastry products at $32.8 million, while red lentil exports reached $26.6 million, up 65% in value.

Iran ranked first among AHBIB’s July markets at $21.3 million, followed by Iraq at $16.8 million and Syria at $9.9 million.

Turkiye Exporters Assembly President Mustafa Gultepe has described Iraq as one of Turkiye’s key export markets, with cereals among the three leading Turkish export sectors to the country. Turkiye’s total exports reached a record $25.6 billion in July, up 2.9% year on year.