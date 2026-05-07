Turkish exports to Iraq reach $108M+

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq ranked third among the top markets for Turkish exports in April 2026, with shipments valued at $108.8 million, the Mediterranean Exporters’ Associations organization in Turkiye reported on Thursday.

The Organization Chairman, Veysel Memish, said the inclusion of Iraq among the fastest-growing markets highlights continued expansion in trade between Baghdad and Ankara, as Iraq relies on imports to meet demand for food, construction materials, and industrial goods.

Memish noted that total exports reached $1.65 billion in April, marking a 27% increase compared with the same period last year, with Italy ranking first at $145.2 million, and Romania second at $141.8 million.

AKİB, Nisan’da Yüzde 27 Büyüyerek 1,65 Milyar Dolarlık İhracata İmza AttıAkdeniz İhracatçı Birlikleri (AKİB) Koordinatör Başkanı Veysel Memiş, nisan ayında 1,65 milyar dolar ihracat gerçekleştirdiklerini açıkladı. ---Haberin devamı🔗https://t.co/1nuRO1gsZv#Akib pic.twitter.com/8gvMdPrSBt — AKİB (@akibihracat) May 5, 2026

Spain recorded the strongest growth in export volume, which rose by 183% to $84.4 million, followed by Morocco with a 154% increase to $35.1 million and Egypt with an 88% rise to $65.4 million, while export momentum remained strong in European markets, particularly Italy and Germany, alongside growth in Iraq, Romania, Spain, and Egypt.

He expected export momentum to continue in the coming months, targeting annual growth exceeding 10% by the end of the year.

Read more: Iraq’s import trap: A system that produces demand, not supply