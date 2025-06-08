Turkish bulgur exports hit record high in May

Shafaq News/ Turkish bulgur exports reached a record high in May, driven by strong demand from Iraq, Italy, and Romania, the Mediterranean Exporters’ Association reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Feisal Memiş, President of the Association, confirmed that total bulgur exports climbed to $1.35 billion in May 2025, marking a 12% increase compared with the same month last year.

The rise reflects Turkish bulgur’s expanding presence in global markets, with Memiş highlighting its ''affordability, long shelf life, and versatility'' as key factors that have established it as a staple in a variety of cuisines across major export destinations.