The Ministry of Oil issues statistics for November 2022

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Saturday, the final statistics on oil exports for November.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaled 99,867,000 bpd at 8,321,000 thousand dollars.

• The total revenues of crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 8,012,000 thousand dollars.

• revenues of Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 196,000,000 dollars.