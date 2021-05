Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for the month of April.

The ministry said in a statement

Crude oil exports totaling 88,398,319 bpd at $ 5,549,517.

The total export of crude oil from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 85,534,916 barrels.

Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,863,403 barrels.

The price of one barrel of oil reached 62.779 dollars.