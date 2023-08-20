Syrian Central Bank sets new exchange rates amid economic challenges

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Syria announced on Sunday a new exchange rate for the Syrian pound against the US dollar for remittances and exchange transactions, setting it at 10,900 pounds.

According to today's bulletin issued by the Syrian Central Bank and reported by the official news agency, the exchange rate of the Syrian pound against the euro was fixed at 11,850.48 pounds.

This bulletin is issued by the Central Bank for the purpose of cash circulation, foreign commercial transactions, and transfers received by individuals, including those received through international transfer networks.

It is noteworthy that prior to the crisis in 2011, the exchange rate was 47 Syrian pounds to the US dollar.

Last Tuesday, President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree increasing salaries and wages by 100% for all state employees, both civilians and military personnel.