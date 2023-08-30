Stable Dollar prices in Baghdad, slight decrease in Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices remained stable in the markets of Baghdad, while they slightly decreased with the closing in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the dollar prices remained steady as the Kifah and Harthiya stock exchanges closed at 153,300 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. These prices were the same as those recorded earlier in the day.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price reaching 154,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 152,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar saw a slight decrease, with the selling price reaching 153,600 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying price at 153,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars.